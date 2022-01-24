Raydium Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $69.61 Million (RAY)

Raydium (CURRENCY:RAY) traded 11.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 24th. One Raydium coin can currently be purchased for $3.30 or 0.00009668 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Raydium has traded down 36.6% against the US dollar. Raydium has a total market capitalization of $267.60 million and approximately $69.61 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002933 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00049638 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.25 or 0.00059377 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,258.86 or 0.06623278 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34,087.80 or 0.99949989 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003361 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00006672 BTC.

About Raydium

Raydium’s total supply is 555,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 81,161,314 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield. “

Raydium Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raydium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raydium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

