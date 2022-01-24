Raymond James Reaffirms NA Rating for Bird Construction (TSE:BDT)

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT)‘s stock had its “na” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a C$13.50 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 45.63% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BDT. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. ATB Capital boosted their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$11.75 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Bird Construction from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Bird Construction from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$12.29.

Shares of BDT traded down C$0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching C$9.27. 227,859 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,774. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$9.62. The stock has a market cap of C$497.75 million and a PE ratio of 9.15. Bird Construction has a twelve month low of C$8.10 and a twelve month high of C$10.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.95.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.21 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$621.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$633.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bird Construction will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

About Bird Construction

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings; and performs civil construction operations, including site preparation, concrete foundations, metal and modular fabrication, mechanical process work, underground piping, and earthwork for clients primarily operating in the oil and gas, liquefied natural gas, mining, and nuclear sectors.

