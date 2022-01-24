Raymond James Boosts Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) Price Target to $13.00

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Raymond James from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 27.83% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PAA. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.82.

Shares of PAA stock opened at $10.17 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.75 and a beta of 2.15. Plains All American Pipeline has a twelve month low of $8.07 and a twelve month high of $12.38.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The firm had revenue of $10.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 11.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 219,698 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after buying an additional 4,908 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,938 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,713 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 6,527 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO grew its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 59,462 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 3,958 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 413,568 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,698,000 after buying an additional 4,814 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.59% of the company’s stock.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the provision of logistics services and owns midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes transporting crude oil and refined products on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

