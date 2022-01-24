Raymond James Increases Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) Price Target to $35.00

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.22% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Mplx from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Mplx from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Mplx from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Mplx from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Mplx from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.13.

MPLX opened at $31.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $31.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.37. Mplx has a 1 year low of $21.66 and a 1 year high of $32.26.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Mplx had a net margin of 30.79% and a return on equity of 24.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mplx will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total transaction of $156,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frank M. Semple sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $864,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Mplx by 33.1% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 6,215 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Mplx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mplx in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Mplx in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mplx in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets; and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S), and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products and water.

