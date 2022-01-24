Raymond James Lowers Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) Price Target to $42.00

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) had its price target decreased by Raymond James from $44.00 to $42.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 31.09% from the stock’s current price.

BEP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares upgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Scotiabank upgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet downgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. CIBC upgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.38.

BEP stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $32.04. The company had a trading volume of 25,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,120. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 52 week low of $32.02 and a 52 week high of $49.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.38. The stock has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.78 and a beta of 0.63.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $966.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.78 million. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 1.92%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. Analysts predict that Brookfield Renewable Partners will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEP. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 99.4% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 139,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 69,425 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. 54.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in owning a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China.. It operates through following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Solar, Energy Transition, and Corporate. The Energy Transition segment distributes generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass.

