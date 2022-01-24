Raymond James Weighs in on Altius Minerals Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (TSE:ALS)

Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS) – Research analysts at Raymond James increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Altius Minerals in a report issued on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will earn $0.20 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.18. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Altius Minerals’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Get Altius Minerals alerts:

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.20. The company had revenue of C$20.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$20.70 million.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. TD Securities upped their target price on Altius Minerals from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Laurentian Bank of Canada cut Altius Minerals to a “hold” rating and set a C$19.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Altius Minerals from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Laurentian cut Altius Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Cormark upped their target price on Altius Minerals from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$20.67.

ALS opened at C$16.92 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$696.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$16.63 and its 200-day moving average price is C$16.46. Altius Minerals has a one year low of C$13.48 and a one year high of C$19.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.81, a quick ratio of 7.01 and a current ratio of 7.01.

Altius Minerals Company Profile

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 14 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal. It is also involved in the acquisition and management of renewable energy investments and royalties, as well as early-stage royalties and minority equity or project interests.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Altius Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altius Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.