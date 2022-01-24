Raze Network (RAZE) Market Capitalization Reaches $2.60 Million

Raze Network (CURRENCY:RAZE) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. Over the last seven days, Raze Network has traded 52.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Raze Network has a market capitalization of $2.60 million and $1.40 million worth of Raze Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Raze Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0331 or 0.00000090 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002712 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001667 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.05 or 0.00048924 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,448.32 or 0.06636620 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.79 or 0.00056347 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36,940.08 or 1.00132996 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003309 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00006454 BTC.

About Raze Network

Raze Network’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,623,767 coins. Raze Network’s official Twitter account is @R4ZE_Network

Raze Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raze Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raze Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Raze Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

