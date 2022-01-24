Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Twilio (TWLO)

Twilio (NYSE: TWLO) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/21/2022 – Twilio is now covered by analysts at BTIG Research. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock.

1/20/2022 – Twilio had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $400.00 to $350.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/14/2022 – Twilio had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $392.00 to $283.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/10/2022 – Twilio had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $550.00 to $400.00.

12/29/2021 – Twilio was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating.

12/16/2021 – Twilio is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock.

12/9/2021 – Twilio was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $375.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NYSE:TWLO traded down $13.57 on Monday, reaching $178.49. The stock had a trading volume of 78,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,571,364. The company has a current ratio of 9.57, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Twilio Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.95 and a 12-month high of $457.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $258.24 and a 200 day moving average of $318.05. The stock has a market cap of $31.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.13 and a beta of 1.26.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.15. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.89% and a negative return on equity of 5.56%. The firm had revenue of $740.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.58) earnings per share. Twilio’s quarterly revenue was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -2.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 1,043 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.93, for a total transaction of $318,041.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Jeffrey R. Immelt purchased 3,400 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $295.82 per share, for a total transaction of $1,005,788.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 61,729 shares of company stock valued at $17,203,997 over the last 90 days. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TWLO. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Twilio by 28.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,673 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,696,000 after purchasing an additional 6,649 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Twilio by 2.7% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,852 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,949,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Twilio by 4.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 45,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,806,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in Twilio by 14.0% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,284,000. 78.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

