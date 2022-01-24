Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Alcoa (AA)

Alcoa (NYSE: AA) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/24/2022 – Alcoa had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $66.00 to $65.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/24/2022 – Alcoa was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Alcoa is a global industry leader in bauxite, alumina and aluminum products. “

1/21/2022 – Alcoa had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $64.00 to $68.00.

1/21/2022 – Alcoa had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $58.00 to $70.00.

1/20/2022 – Alcoa had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $52.00 to $55.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/20/2022 – Alcoa had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $57.00 to $65.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

1/19/2022 – Alcoa had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $62.00 to $68.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/19/2022 – Alcoa was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $67.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Alcoa is a global industry leader in bauxite, alumina and aluminum products. “

1/12/2022 – Alcoa had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $65.00 to $75.00.

1/11/2022 – Alcoa was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $60.00.

Shares of NYSE:AA traded up $1.81 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $58.02. The company had a trading volume of 9,189,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,498,512. Alcoa Co. has a 12 month low of $17.30 and a 12 month high of $64.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 2.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.93.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Alcoa had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 7.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Alcoa Co. will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO William F. Oplinger sold 166,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total transaction of $8,052,259.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Alcoa by 3.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alcoa by 12.1% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Alcoa by 0.5% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 50,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Alcoa by 78.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Alcoa by 81.1% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter.

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

