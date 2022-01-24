Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Las Vegas Sands (LVS)

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE: LVS) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/21/2022 – Las Vegas Sands had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $39.00 to $45.00.

1/19/2022 – Las Vegas Sands was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $53.00 price target on the stock.

1/18/2022 – Las Vegas Sands had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $44.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/18/2022 – Las Vegas Sands had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $57.00 to $60.00.

1/16/2022 – Las Vegas Sands was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating. They now have a $66.00 price target on the stock.

1/11/2022 – Las Vegas Sands was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $48.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $36.00.

1/10/2022 – Las Vegas Sands was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $46.00.

1/10/2022 – Las Vegas Sands had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $58.50 to $57.00.

12/21/2021 – Las Vegas Sands was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Las Vegas Sands have outperformed the industry in the past three months. Notably, the company is benefitting from solid business model, extensive non-gaming revenue opportunities, high-quality assets and attractive property locations. The strong portfolio has somewhat aided the company in withstanding the economic downturn in China. The company continues to focus on the business model as well as planned investment in new projects in Macao to drive growth in the upcoming periods. However, coronavirus related woes persist. Although casinos in Macao and Las Vegas are now open, visitation is still very low in comparison to the pre-pandemic level. This along with high debt levels remains a concern to tide over the ongoing crisis. Earnings estimates for 2022 have declined in the past 30 days.”

12/7/2021 – Las Vegas Sands is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

LVS stock traded up $1.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $44.89. The company had a trading volume of 16,019,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,154,336. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.33 and a beta of 1.47. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52-week low of $33.75 and a 52-week high of $66.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,141,973 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,482,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691,201 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,597,133 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,243,333,000 after buying an additional 1,213,001 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 561.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,678,651 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $720,239,000 after buying an additional 16,703,651 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 86.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,475,909 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $310,219,000 after buying an additional 3,924,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 7,632,906 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $279,365,000 after buying an additional 1,681,486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.57% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

