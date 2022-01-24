Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for TAG Immobilien (TEG)

TAG Immobilien (ETR: TEG) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/18/2022 – TAG Immobilien was given a new €30.00 ($34.09) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

1/12/2022 – TAG Immobilien was given a new €30.00 ($34.09) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

1/4/2022 – TAG Immobilien was given a new €31.00 ($35.23) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

1/4/2022 – TAG Immobilien was given a new €30.00 ($34.09) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

12/29/2021 – TAG Immobilien was given a new €31.00 ($35.23) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

12/29/2021 – TAG Immobilien was given a new €30.00 ($34.09) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

12/23/2021 – TAG Immobilien was given a new €30.00 ($34.09) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

12/22/2021 – TAG Immobilien was given a new €31.00 ($35.23) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

11/25/2021 – TAG Immobilien was given a new €31.00 ($35.23) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

Shares of TEG stock traded down €0.15 ($0.17) on Monday, hitting €23.10 ($26.25). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 329,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,823. TAG Immobilien AG has a fifty-two week low of €22.95 ($26.08) and a fifty-two week high of €29.37 ($33.38). The stock’s 50 day moving average is €24.68 and its 200-day moving average is €26.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.05, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion and a PE ratio of 6.92.

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. It also operates commercial real estate properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company managed approximately 88,300 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

