Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Zimmer Biomet (ZBH)

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE: ZBH) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/21/2022 – Zimmer Biomet had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $158.00 to $155.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/19/2022 – Zimmer Biomet was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $124.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $170.00.

1/10/2022 – Zimmer Biomet was downgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

1/10/2022 – Zimmer Biomet was downgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

1/7/2022 – Zimmer Biomet was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $145.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $165.00.

1/4/2022 – Zimmer Biomet was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $135.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $185.00.

12/21/2021 – Zimmer Biomet had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $175.00 to $145.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/9/2021 – Zimmer Biomet is now covered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock.

12/9/2021 – Zimmer Biomet was downgraded by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $158.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $175.00.

12/6/2021 – Zimmer Biomet is now covered by analysts at Loop Capital. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $122.54 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $25.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.25. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.60 and a fifty-two week high of $180.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $126.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.73.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 10.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 24.68%.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, insider Sang Yi sold 2,800 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.14, for a total value of $347,592.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZBH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,025,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 13.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 38,464 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,186,000 after buying an additional 4,499 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 9.6% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 401,973 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $64,645,000 after buying an additional 35,225 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 22.3% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 82,757 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,309,000 after buying an additional 15,081 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 78,545 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,631,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

