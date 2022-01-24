Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Sets New 12-Month Low at $10.83

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.83 and last traded at $11.06, with a volume of 7797 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.46.

RXRX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Recursion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.71.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.20.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28). Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 73.43% and a negative net margin of 1,425.23%. The business had revenue of $2.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 million. Analysts expect that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Tina Marriott Larson sold 2,500 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total value of $47,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 87,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total value of $1,246,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 144,486 shares of company stock valued at $2,367,194 in the last 90 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. 37.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. It has four clinical-stage drug candidates focused on rare, monogenic diseases; and 33 additional programs in various stages of preclinical development.

