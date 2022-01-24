RED (RED) Market Cap Reaches $524,475.86

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded down 11.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. RED has a market cap of $524,475.86 and approximately $25,846.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RED coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, RED has traded down 37.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.80 or 0.00298340 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00010568 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002303 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000956 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000025 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003883 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000706 BTC.

About RED

RED is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for RED is ico.red-lang.org

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

