ReddCoin (RDD) Price Tops $0.0008 on Major Exchanges

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. In the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded down 14.6% against the U.S. dollar. One ReddCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ReddCoin has a market cap of $24.65 million and $61,927.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ReddCoin alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.40 or 0.00097118 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36,469.32 or 1.00065877 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.59 or 0.00245815 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00014933 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $122.84 or 0.00337061 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.23 or 0.00151536 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001623 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00006346 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000913 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001402 BTC.

ReddCoin Profile

ReddCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It launched on January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org . The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com . The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

ReddCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ReddCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ReddCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.