Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Director Sells $86,460.00 in Stock

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sold 2,750 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $86,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Redfin stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $29.15. 2,758,136 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,419,364. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.73 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 3.11. Redfin Co. has a twelve month low of $25.33 and a twelve month high of $98.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.53.

Get Redfin alerts:

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $540.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.11 million. Redfin had a negative net margin of 4.50% and a negative return on equity of 17.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 128.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Redfin Co. will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Redfin by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,404,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409,821 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in Redfin by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 9,163,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,084,000 after purchasing an additional 576,272 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Redfin by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,388,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,155,000 after purchasing an additional 282,111 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Redfin by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,232,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Redfin by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,676,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,730,000 after purchasing an additional 254,809 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

RDFN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Redfin in a report on Sunday, November 7th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Redfin from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Redfin in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Redfin from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.75.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.