Redfin Co. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.90) Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Redfin in a report issued on Wednesday, January 19th. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma forecasts that the company will earn ($0.90) per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Redfin’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.26) EPS.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Redfin had a negative net margin of 4.50% and a negative return on equity of 17.39%. The firm had revenue of $540.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 128.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Redfin in a report on Friday, November 19th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Redfin from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Redfin from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Redfin in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.75.

Shares of RDFN opened at $28.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 3.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.31 and a beta of 1.73. Redfin has a 52 week low of $28.67 and a 52 week high of $98.44.

In other news, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.72, for a total transaction of $142,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total transaction of $1,476,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 154,564 shares of company stock valued at $6,661,469. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Redfin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Redfin by 70.0% during the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Redfin in the third quarter worth $71,000. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Redfin in the second quarter worth $158,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Redfin by 35.5% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

