Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Sets New 12-Month Low at $26.70

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $26.70 and last traded at $26.81, with a volume of 10758 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.73.

Several research firms have commented on RDFN. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Redfin in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Redfin from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Redfin from $68.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Redfin from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Redfin has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.75.

Get Redfin alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.31 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.53.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $540.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.11 million. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 17.39% and a negative net margin of 4.50%. Redfin’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Redfin Co. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Anthony Ray Kappus sold 896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total value of $36,825.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total transaction of $1,476,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 154,564 shares of company stock valued at $6,661,469. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Redfin by 55.8% during the second quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,994,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,957,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864,685 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Redfin by 5.6% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Redfin by 16,944.4% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 24,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 24,061 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 4,020.7% during the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 576,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,581,000 after purchasing an additional 562,900 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 70.0% during the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

Read More: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.