REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE) Shares Gap Down to $4.40

REE Automotive Ltd (NASDAQ:REE)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.40, but opened at $4.06. REE Automotive shares last traded at $4.33, with a volume of 81,412 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on REE. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of REE Automotive in a research report on Friday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of REE Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, REE Automotive has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.90.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.58.

REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($1.62) EPS for the quarter. Analysts expect that REE Automotive Ltd will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of REE Automotive in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. First National Trust Co bought a new stake in REE Automotive in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in REE Automotive in the third quarter valued at $46,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in REE Automotive in the third quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in REE Automotive in the third quarter valued at $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.71% of the company’s stock.

About REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE)

REE Automotive Ltd. is an automotive technology. REE Automotive Ltd., formerly known as 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp, is based in NEW YORK.

