Refinable (FINE) Price Tops $0.14

Refinable (CURRENCY:FINE) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. Over the last week, Refinable has traded down 27.9% against the US dollar. One Refinable coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000393 BTC on exchanges. Refinable has a total market cap of $5.81 million and $700,539.00 worth of Refinable was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002778 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001657 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.55 or 0.00048731 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,373.57 or 0.06590795 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.48 or 0.00056859 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,026.06 or 1.00035277 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003313 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00006473 BTC.

Refinable Coin Profile

Refinable’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,059,833 coins. Refinable’s official Twitter account is @refinableapp

Refinable Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refinable directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Refinable should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Refinable using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

