Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Sold by International Biotechnology Trust PLC

International Biotechnology Trust PLC cut its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 79.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 29,500 shares during the quarter. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals makes up approximately 1.1% of International Biotechnology Trust PLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. International Biotechnology Trust PLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 412 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 19.6% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 6,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,900,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $617.00 to $585.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $675.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $727.56.

Shares of REGN stock traded down $3.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $617.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,690. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $633.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $619.29. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $441.00 and a 12-month high of $686.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.18.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $15.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $5.56. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 51.65% and a return on equity of 50.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 66.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 7,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $647.17, for a total transaction of $4,638,267.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $645.08, for a total transaction of $439,299.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,095 shares of company stock valued at $21,716,542. Company insiders own 10.76% of the company’s stock.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

