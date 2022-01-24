Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.96.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Regions Financial from $25.50 to $26.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup upgraded Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays upgraded Regions Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Regions Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Shares of RF opened at $22.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $21.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Regions Financial has a 1 year low of $16.89 and a 1 year high of $25.53.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Regions Financial will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Amala Duggirala sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $612,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RF. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 102.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,684,014 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $208,982,000 after buying an additional 4,905,313 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Regions Financial by 3.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 88,471,912 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,885,338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765,670 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Regions Financial in the second quarter worth about $54,610,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Regions Financial by 14.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,603,315 shares of the bank’s stock worth $274,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Regions Financial by 2.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 64,275,594 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,307,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545,729 shares during the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.