Renalytix AI (LON:RENX) Hits New 52-Week Low at $490.00

Renalytix AI plc (LON:RENX) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 490 ($6.69) and last traded at GBX 498 ($6.79), with a volume of 45677 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 525 ($7.16).

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 618.79 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 807.20. The company has a current ratio of 7.76, a quick ratio of 7.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of £360.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.70.

About Renalytix AI (LON:RENX)

Renalytix AI plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record, and systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

