Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 33,355 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the previous session’s volume of 114,319 shares.The stock last traded at $13.97 and had previously closed at $14.07.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Renalytix AI in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Renalytix AI in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Renalytix AI in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Renalytix AI has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.47. The stock has a market cap of $498.20 million, a P/E ratio of -30.59 and a beta of 1.18.

Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). The company had revenue of $0.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 million. Renalytix AI had a negative return on equity of 45.44% and a negative net margin of 1,717.89%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Renalytix AI plc will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Renalytix AI by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 18,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Renalytix AI in the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Renalytix AI by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Renalytix AI by 278.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 5,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Renalytix AI in the 2nd quarter worth $166,000. 16.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Renalytix AI plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record, and systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

