Renault (EPA:RNO) Given a €62.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Renault (EPA:RNO) has been given a €62.00 ($70.45) target price by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 86.10% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on RNO. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €42.00 ($47.73) price objective on Renault in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($45.45) price objective on Renault in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley set a €45.00 ($51.14) price objective on Renault in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €32.00 ($36.36) target price on Renault in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €35.00 ($39.77) target price on Renault in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €38.77 ($44.06).

Shares of EPA:RNO opened at €33.32 ($37.86) on Monday. Renault has a twelve month low of €73.71 ($83.76) and a twelve month high of €100.70 ($114.43). The business has a fifty day moving average of €31.69 and a 200-day moving average of €31.60.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

