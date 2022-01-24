ReNeuron Group (OTCMKTS:RNUGF) Trading Down 21.3%

ReNeuron Group plc (OTCMKTS:RNUGF)’s stock price fell 21.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.48 and last traded at $0.48. 2,700 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average session volume of 2,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.61.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ReNeuron Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

Get ReNeuron Group alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.30.

ReNeuron Group plc develops and sells cell-based therapies in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the development of CTX stem cell therapy candidate that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for stroke disability; and human retinal progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for treating retinitis pigmentosa, a blindness-causing disease.

See Also: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for ReNeuron Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReNeuron Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.