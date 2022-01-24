ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW) Shares Gap Down to $5.65

ReNew Energy Global plc (NASDAQ:RNW) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.65, but opened at $5.10. ReNew Energy Global shares last traded at $5.32, with a volume of 10,593 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have commented on RNW. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on ReNew Energy Global in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut ReNew Energy Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Bank of America upgraded ReNew Energy Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on ReNew Energy Global in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised ReNew Energy Global to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.17.

Get ReNew Energy Global alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.81.

ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $287.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.00 million. Analysts predict that ReNew Energy Global plc will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RNW. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ReNew Energy Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $348,161,000. TT International Asset Management LTD bought a new position in shares of ReNew Energy Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $178,500,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of ReNew Energy Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,561,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ReNew Energy Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,489,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of ReNew Energy Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $22,440,000.

About ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW)

ReNew Power Private Limited is a renewable energy power producer. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility-scale wind energy projects, utility-scale solar energy projects, utility-scale firm power projects and distributed solar energy projects. ReNew Power Private Limited, formerly known as RMG Acquisition Corporation II, is based in MIAMI BEACH, Fla.

Featured Article: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for ReNew Energy Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReNew Energy Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.