Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.67 Per Share, Truist Financial Forecasts

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) – Equities researchers at Truist Financial increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Renewable Energy Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, January 21st. Truist Financial analyst J. Levy now forecasts that the oil and gas company will earn $0.67 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.56. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Renewable Energy Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.73 EPS.

Get Renewable Energy Group alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.16.

NASDAQ REGI opened at $39.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 7.76 and a quick ratio of 5.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.63. Renewable Energy Group has a 12 month low of $39.54 and a 12 month high of $117.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.73.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.66 million. Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share.

In related news, General Counsel Eric Bowen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.36, for a total value of $286,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Todd Samuels sold 3,248 shares of Renewable Energy Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $194,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 25.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,150,793 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $321,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,273 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 10.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,735,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $544,547,000 after buying an additional 852,859 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 50,186.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 804,074 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,126,000 after buying an additional 802,475 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $20,225,000. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 80.0% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 900,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,180,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Renewable Energy Group

Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.

See Also: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Renewable Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renewable Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.