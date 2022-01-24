Renishaw (LON:RSW) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $4,298.00

Renishaw plc (LON:RSW)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 4,298 ($58.64) and last traded at GBX 4,314 ($58.86), with a volume of 32897 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4,452 ($60.74).

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RSW. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 6,600 ($90.05) price target on shares of Renishaw in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Renishaw to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from GBX 5,800 ($79.14) to GBX 4,400 ($60.04) in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 4,695 ($64.06) target price on shares of Renishaw in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

The company has a market cap of £3.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 4,734.12 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 4,956.12.

Renishaw plc, an engineering and scientific technology company, designs, manufactures, distributes, sells, and services metrology and healthcare products worldwide. The company offers co-ordinate measuring machine (CMM) products, machine tool probe systems, styli for probe systems, performance measurement systems, gauging systems, fixtures, and position encoders; additive manufacturing systems; plastics vacuum casting machines; and mapping sensors.

