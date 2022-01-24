Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) Trading Up 3.3%

Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII)’s share price was up 3.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $42.53 and last traded at $42.53. Approximately 14,504 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 590,649 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.16.

Several research analysts have issued reports on RCII shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Rent-A-Center from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rent-A-Center from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Rent-A-Center from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.51.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.05. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 47.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. This is a boost from Rent-A-Center’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. Rent-A-Center’s payout ratio is presently 47.72%.

In related news, Director Christopher B. Hetrick bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.50 per share, with a total value of $667,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RCII. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center during the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center in the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. 76.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

