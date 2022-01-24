Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $15.23

Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.23 and last traded at $15.23, with a volume of 1413 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.52.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Repay from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Repay from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Repay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Repay from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.86.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.03. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.96 and a beta of 0.75.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. Repay had a positive return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 21.93%. The company had revenue of $61.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPAY. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Repay by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,262,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,404,000 after buying an additional 1,373,363 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Repay by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,722,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,447,000 after buying an additional 947,857 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Repay by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,906,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,999,000 after buying an additional 697,665 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Repay by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,344,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,322,000 after buying an additional 446,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Repay by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,234,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,754,000 after buying an additional 435,500 shares during the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Repay

Repay Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of integrated payment processing solutions to vertical markets that have specific and bespoke transactions. It offers payments, instant funding, active safe, AP automation, clearing and settlement, messaging management, STX mortgage transfer automation, virtual debit cards, and value-added services.

