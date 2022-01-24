Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Hits New 52-Week Low at $19.40

Shares of Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $19.40 and last traded at $19.91, with a volume of 5034 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.60.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Replimune Group in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Replimune Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Replimune Group in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Replimune Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 26.71 and a current ratio of 26.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.80. The stock has a market cap of $988.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.70 and a beta of 2.33.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.05). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -2.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Replimune Group news, Director Fund Iv L.P. Omega sold 3,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total transaction of $127,984.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,673 shares of company stock worth $2,218,215. Company insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REPL. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 20.5% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after buying an additional 4,835 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 33.5% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Replimune Group in the second quarter worth about $412,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 9.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 8.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 349,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,441,000 after buying an additional 27,547 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

Replimune Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:REPL)

Replimune Group, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates through immulytic platform. Its product candidates include RP1, RP2, and RP3. The firm’s Oncolytic immunotherapy is a cancer treatment that exploits the ability of certain viruses to selectively replicate in and directly kill tumors, as well as induce a potent, patient-specific, anti-tumor immune response.

