REPO Reaches Market Cap of $5.29 Million (REPO)

REPO (CURRENCY:REPO) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. REPO has a market capitalization of $5.29 million and approximately $567,476.00 worth of REPO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, REPO has traded down 14.9% against the U.S. dollar. One REPO coin can now be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00000685 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get REPO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002925 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00049570 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.28 or 0.00059297 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,267.96 or 0.06631137 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,113.24 or 0.99741271 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003364 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00006676 BTC.

About REPO

REPO was first traded on March 21st, 2018. REPO’s total supply is 356,999,900 coins and its circulating supply is 22,573,354 coins. The Reddit community for REPO is /r/REPOCOIN . The official website for REPO is www.repocoin.io . REPO’s official Twitter account is @repo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Repo Coin is a decentralized platform for the car lending and repossession industry. Repo Coin's team aims to use blockchain technology to solve the industry problems related to insecurities of non-payment by the borrowers. REPO is a Stellar-based token that serves as a currency on the Repo Coin platform. “

REPO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as REPO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire REPO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase REPO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for REPO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for REPO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.