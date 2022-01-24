Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Sold by SRB Corp

SRB Corp reduced its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,061 shares during the period. Republic Services makes up about 0.1% of SRB Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. SRB Corp’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Republic Services in the first quarter worth about $130,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Republic Services by 104.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 143,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,570,000 after purchasing an additional 73,568 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 13.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 41,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,550,000 after acquiring an additional 4,794 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 2.4% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 17.4% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 100,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,012,000 after acquiring an additional 14,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Tomago Collins sold 2,000 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.59, for a total value of $267,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RSG traded down $2.51 on Monday, hitting $125.84. 8,612 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,125,493. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.62 and a 52-week high of $145.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $39.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $134.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.38.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.42%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RSG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Republic Services from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Republic Services from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Republic Services from $121.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Republic Services from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.20.

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

