Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Comerica Incorporated’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:CMA)

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) – Research analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Comerica in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 20th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.67 per share for the quarter. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Comerica’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.87 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.88 EPS.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. Comerica had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 38.31%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.49 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CMA. Barclays boosted their price objective on Comerica from $86.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Comerica from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Raymond James upped their target price on Comerica from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson upped their target price on Comerica from $103.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Comerica from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.14.

NYSE CMA opened at $89.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Comerica has a twelve month low of $55.87 and a twelve month high of $102.00. The company has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.97 and its 200 day moving average is $81.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.42%.

In other Comerica news, EVP John D. Buchanan sold 5,688 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.11, for a total value of $484,105.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mauricio A. Ortiz sold 567 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.48, for a total transaction of $50,168.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,684 shares of company stock valued at $846,244 in the last three months. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 191.8% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Comerica by 51.9% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica in the third quarter worth $32,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Comerica during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in Comerica during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment is involved in middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

