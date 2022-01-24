Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Otonomy, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:OTIC)

Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Otonomy in a report issued on Thursday, January 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.83) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.86). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock.

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.19). Otonomy had a negative return on equity of 72.42% and a negative net margin of 20,278.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Otonomy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

NASDAQ OTIC opened at $1.87 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.99 million, a PE ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 9.17 and a quick ratio of 9.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.89. Otonomy has a 1-year low of $1.14 and a 1-year high of $5.73.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Otonomy by 10.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,442,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,448,000 after buying an additional 224,658 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Otonomy in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Otonomy by 90.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 19,700 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Otonomy by 88.4% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 11,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otonomy during the second quarter worth about $154,000. Institutional investors own 61.86% of the company’s stock.

Otonomy Company Profile

Otonomy, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of therapeutics for neurotology. The firm’s product pipeline includes OTIVIDEX (dexamethasone) Meniere’s disease, OTIPRIO (ciprofloxacin otic suspension) acute otitis media with tubes (AOMT), OTO-313 (gacyclidine) tinnitus, OTO-413 (BDNF) hidden hearing Loss, OTO-510 (otoprotectant) prevent CIHL, OTO-6XX (hair cell regeneration) severe hearing loss.

