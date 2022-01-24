Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Chubb (CB)

Chubb (NYSE: CB) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/14/2022 – Chubb had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $210.00 to $225.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

1/14/2022 – Chubb had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $205.00 to $210.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/6/2022 – Chubb had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $227.00 to $232.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/6/2022 – Chubb had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $189.00 to $203.00.

Chubb stock traded down $2.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $190.68. 36,819 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,797,907. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $144.00 and a 12 month high of $201.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $183.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.81.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.48. Chubb had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $9.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. Chubb’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 16.28%.

In other news, COO John W. Keogh sold 28,494 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.23, for a total transaction of $5,163,967.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 30,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.97, for a total value of $6,091,297.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,804 shares of company stock worth $14,255,494 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Chubb by 92.0% in the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Chubb by 107.0% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

