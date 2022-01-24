Research Analysts Set Expectations for BankUnited, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:BKU)

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) – Research analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BankUnited in a note issued to investors on Friday, January 21st. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.81 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.83. Wedbush also issued estimates for BankUnited’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.75 EPS.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.19. BankUnited had a net margin of 34.24% and a return on equity of 12.21%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of BankUnited from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of BankUnited from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of BankUnited from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.78.

NYSE:BKU opened at $41.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.77. BankUnited has a 1-year low of $34.01 and a 1-year high of $50.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. BankUnited’s payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of BankUnited by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,706,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $573,196,000 after purchasing an additional 49,635 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BankUnited by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,306,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $439,976,000 after purchasing an additional 237,306 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of BankUnited by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,403,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,659,000 after purchasing an additional 655,876 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of BankUnited by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,537,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,101,000 after purchasing an additional 157,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of BankUnited by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,771,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,101,000 after purchasing an additional 10,761 shares during the last quarter. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking services, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.

