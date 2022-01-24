Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for January, 24th (ARCH, CARG, DXC, FSV, OPK, SLB, SSREF, STLD, STN, UCBJF)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, January 24th:

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $96.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Arch Resources is gaining from the production of high-quality coking coal at the new Leer South longwall mine and catering to customers' demand globally. Low production cost in the Leer South mine will enable the company to enjoy benefits of a revival of met coal prices. The company has ample liquidity to meet its debt obligations and benefit from long-term coal supply contracts. Its shares have outperformed the industry in the past six months. However, emission-related awareness is pushing back coal as a fuel source in comparison with clean natural gas and renewable sources, which in turn is hurting the company. Operating underground coal is a risky affair and it failed to recover a portion of the longwall mine at the Mountain Laurel complex. Arch Resources’ decision to terminate the joint venture with Peabody will impact its prospects.”

Get Arch Resources Inc alerts:

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $46.00 target price on the stock.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. The firm currently has $32.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “DXC is benefiting from strength in the digital business and partnerships that are helping it expand in the cloud computing space. Also, acquisitions are helping DXC augment revenues amid intensifying competition in the cloud computing and cyber security spaces. The stock has outperformed the industry in the past year. Nonetheless, divestiture of the HHS business is negatively impacting revenues from GBS segment. Also, the company’s near-term growth prospects are likely to hurt as organizations are pushing back their investments in big and expensive technology products amid the coronavirus pandemic. Moreover, high debt load and intensifying competition are hurting DXC’s growth. Also, suboptimal customer delivery, weakening customer relationships and price concessions have been adversely impacting DXC's overall financial performance.”

FirstService (TSE:FSV) (NASDAQ:FSV) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James to a buy rating. The firm currently has C$200.00 price target on the stock.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $6.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “OPKO Health’s uptick in year-over-year Pharmaceuticals revenues in third-quarter 2021 is encouraging. Increase in test revenues, and revenues from transfer of intellectual property, and robust sales of RAYALDEE, are impressive. BioReference Laboratories’ (BRL) robust COVID-19 testing volume in the quarter raises optimism. Gross margin expansion bodes well. A strong solvency is an added plus. The company’s third-quarter results were better than expected. Over the past six months, OPKO Health has outperformed its industry. Yet, year-over-year fall in the overall top line and Diagnostics arm’s revenues are concerning. Fall in total RAYALDEE prescriptions is also worrying. Adjusted operating margin contraction does not bode well. Issues like operating in a stiff competitive space and forex woes prevail.”

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $40.00 to $43.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) had its price target raised by Stephens from $40.00 to $45.00. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) had its price target raised by Cowen Inc from $40.00 to $42.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) had its price target raised by Bank of America Co. from $42.00 to $44.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREF) was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to a buy rating. The firm currently has $11.00 price target on the stock.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $55.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for Steel Dynamics for the fourth quarter of 2021 have been going up over the past month. The company is expected to gain from acquisitions as well as strong liquidity and efforts to expand capacity. Steel Dynamics will benefit from its investments to beef up capacity and upgrade facilities. The company is executing a number of projects that should add to capacity and boost profitability. The electric-arc-furnace (EAF) flat roll steel mill will strengthen its steelmaking capacity and value-added product capability. The company also has adequate liquidity to meet its short-term debt obligation. However, its steel fabrication operations face challenges from higher input costs. Weak demand for steel in the energy space is also a concern. The steel industry is also reeling under sustained overcapacity.”

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Raymond James. They currently have a C$85.00 price target on the stock.

UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a hold rating. The firm currently has $95.00 price target on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Resources Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Resources Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.