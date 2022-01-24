Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for January, 24th (CNQ, COLB, CRHKY, DGICA, DIN, EPRT, GSL, GXO, HALL, HBM)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, January 24th:

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “Columbia Banking System, Inc. is a registered bank holding company whose wholly owned subsidiary, Columbia State Bank,conducts a full-service commercial banking business. Headquartered in Tacoma, Washington, the Company provides a full range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals and other individuals through banking offices located in the Tacoma metropolitan area and contiguous parts of the Puget Sound region of Washington, as well as the Longview and Woodland communities in southwestern Washington. “

China Resources Beer (OTCMKTS:CRHKY)

was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “China Resources Enterprise, Limited is engaged in retail, beverage, food processing, distribution, and property investment businesses. The retail business of the Company includes the operation of supermarket and logistics, retail stores and other stores for the distribution of traditional Chinese arts and crafts products, antiques, luxury goods, nutritious products, pharmaceutical products and general merchandise. Its beverage business provides breweries and purified water. The company’s food processing and distribution business engages in the research and development, production, processing, wholesale, retail, transportation, and international trading of food products, abattoir and livestock raising operations. It provides meat products and aquatic products. The company’s investment property business owns rental property portfolio for commercial, retail, industrial, and office use. China Resources Enterprise, Limited is based in Wanchai, Hong Kong. “

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Donegal Group Inc. is a regional property-casualty insurance holding company doing business in Mid-Atlantic and Southern states through its insurance subsidiaries: Atlantic States Insurance Company, Southern Heritage Insurance Company, Southern Insurance Company of Virginia, Delaware Atlantic Insurance Company, Pioneer Insurance Company, Ohio and Pioneer Insurance Company, New York. “

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Dine Brands Global, Inc. is a full-service dining company. It operates and franchises restaurants under both the Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar and IHOP brands. The company’s Applebee’s restaurants offer casual food, drinks, casual dining, and table services and IHOP restaurants provide full table services, and food and beverage offerings. Dine Brands Global, Inc. formerly known as Dine Equity Inc., is headquartered in Glendale, California. “

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate company. It owns, acquires and manages single-tenant properties which are net leased on a long-term basis to service-oriented and experience-based businesses. The company serves restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, health and fitness sector. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. is based in Princeton, New Jersey. “

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “GLOBAL SHIP LEASE is a rapidly growing containership charter owner. Incorporated in the Marshall Islands, Global Ship Lease commenced operations in December 2007 with a business of owning and chartering out containerships under long-term, fixed rate charters to world class container liner companies. “

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “GXO Logistics Inc. is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc. is headquartered in Conn., USA. “

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “HALLMARK FINANCIAL and its wholly owned subsidiaries engage in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. Their business primarily involves marketing, underwriting and premium financing of non-standard automobile insurance, as well as claims adjusting and other insurance related services. “

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $8.75 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “HudBay Minerals Inc. is a mining company and engages in discovery, production and marketing of base metals in North and Central America. It owns zinc and copper mines, concentrators and metal production facilities in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, zinc oxide production facility in Ontario, copper refinery in Michigan and nickel project in Guatemala. In addition to its primary products, zinc and copper, HudBay also produces gold, silver and zinc oxide. HudBay Minerals Inc. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Hecla Mining Company is a leading low-cost U.S. silver producer with operating mines in Alaska and Idaho, and is a growing gold producer with an operating mine in Quebec, Canada. The Company also has exploration and pre-development properties in five world-class silver and gold mining districts in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico, and an exploration office and investments in early-stage silver exploration projects in Canada. “

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Helios Technologies Inc. is an industrial technology company. It develops and manufactures hydraulic and electronic control solutions. The company’s operating subsidiaries includes Sun Hydraulics, Enovation Controls and Faster Group. Its operating business segment consists of Hydraulics and Electronics. Hydraulics segment includes material handling, construction equipment, agriculture, specialized vehicles and energy. Electronics segment provides electronic control solutions. Helios Technologies Inc., formerly known as Sun Hydraulics Corporation, is based in Sarasota, United States. “

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $20.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “HighPeak Energy Inc. is an oil and natural gas company. It is engaged in the acquisition, development and production of oil, natural gas and NGL reserves. The company’s assets are primarily located in Howard County, Texas. HighPeak Energy Inc., formerly known as Pure Acquisition Corp., is based in FORT WORTH, Texas. “

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “IBEX Limited is a provider of outsourced CX solutions. It offers customer support, technical support, inbound/outbound sales, business intelligence and analytics, digital demand generation and CX surveys and feedback analytics service. IBEX Limited is based in Washington, United States. “

