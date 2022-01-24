Research Analysts’ Upgrades for January, 24th (ABEV, AFRM, ANET, ASAI, BAH, BRLXF, CBGPY, CHEOY, CHTR, CMCSA)

Research Analysts’ upgrades for Monday, January 24th:

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Get Ambev SA alerts:

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) was upgraded by analysts at Stephens from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating. Stephens currently has $72.00 target price on the stock.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET)

was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $150.00 price target on the stock.

Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $105.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $90.00.

Boralex (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a neutral rating to an outperform rating.

Close Brothers Group (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) was upgraded by analysts at Investec from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Cochlear (OTCMKTS:CHEOY) was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a neutral rating to an outperform rating.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $690.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $770.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $60.00 target price on the stock.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $60.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Cisco’s performance is benefiting from strength in its product portfolio, customer segments and momentum in product order growth. Strength in Webscale business and solid uptake of switching solutions, especially Catalyst 9000 and Meraki offerings, along with robust adoption of the company’s subscription-based offerings were tailwinds. The company is benefiting from healthy uptake of identity and access, advanced threat and unified threat management security solutions amid high growth in Internet traffic. The buyout of Acacia Communications bodes well for the long haul. Shares have outperformed the industry in the past year. Management cautioned that component shortages and ongoing supply chain issues are expected to persist in the second half of fiscal 2022 and bump up costs. This is likely to dent revenues and margin expansion.”

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. They currently have $142.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $125.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $281.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $290.00.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a buy rating. UBS Group AG currently has $50.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $42.00.

FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating. They currently have $25.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $23.00.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) was upgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $11.50 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $10.00.

JCDecaux (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a sell rating to a neutral rating.

Mips (OTC:MPZAF) was upgraded by analysts at Pareto Securities from a hold rating to a buy rating.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. They currently have $190.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $170.00.

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) was upgraded by analysts at Jonestrading from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $4.25 target price on the stock.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an underperform rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $250.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $239.00.

South Atlantic Bancshares (OTCMKTS:SABK) was upgraded by analysts at Stephens from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $363.00 target price on the stock.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. They currently have $90.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $105.00.

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) was upgraded by analysts at DNB Markets from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) was upgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $155.00 target price on the stock.

Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY) was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a neutral rating to an outperform rating.

The Swatch Group (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a hold rating to a buy rating.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating.

UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY) was upgraded by analysts at DNB Markets from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Receive News & Ratings for Ambev SA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambev SA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.