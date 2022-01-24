ResMed (NYSE:RMD) Raised to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) was upgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on RMD. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on ResMed from $227.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. CLSA upgraded ResMed from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America upgraded ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $239.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday. Macquarie raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $264.13.

Get ResMed alerts:

Shares of RMD traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $236.09. 16,453 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 460,437. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.40 billion, a PE ratio of 68.91, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $254.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $264.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.54. ResMed has a 52 week low of $179.37 and a 52 week high of $301.34.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $904.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.20 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 14.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that ResMed will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

In other ResMed news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.75, for a total value of $2,174,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.58, for a total transaction of $651,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,366 shares of company stock valued at $13,685,962 in the last quarter. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio boosted its position in ResMed by 117.8% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,624 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after buying an additional 3,042 shares during the period. DDD Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed during the 4th quarter worth $303,000. Lake Street Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed during the 4th quarter worth $348,000. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed during the 4th quarter worth $317,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,061 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

About ResMed

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

Further Reading: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.