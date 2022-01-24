Resolute Mining (LON:RSG) Hits New 52-Week Low at $16.15

Resolute Mining Limited (LON:RSG) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 16.15 ($0.22) and last traded at GBX 16.15 ($0.22), with a volume of 258008 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 18.65 ($0.25).

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Resolute Mining from GBX 38 ($0.52) to GBX 40 ($0.55) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

The firm has a market cap of £178.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.27, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 19.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 23.79.

Resolute Mining Limited engages in mining, exploration, development, and production of gold properties in Africa and Australia. The company's flagship project is the Syama Gold Mine located in Mali, West Africa. It also owns Mako Gold Mine in Senegal, West Africa. The company is also involved in the prospecting and exploration of minerals.

