Reviewing Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) and Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) and Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

68.6% of Jefferies Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.4% of Robinhood Markets shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.1% of Jefferies Financial Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Jefferies Financial Group and Robinhood Markets’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jefferies Financial Group $8.19 billion 1.00 $1.67 billion $6.13 5.46 Robinhood Markets $958.83 million 10.46 $7.45 million N/A N/A

Jefferies Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than Robinhood Markets.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Jefferies Financial Group and Robinhood Markets, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jefferies Financial Group 0 2 2 0 2.50 Robinhood Markets 2 6 6 0 2.29

Jefferies Financial Group currently has a consensus price target of $43.00, suggesting a potential upside of 28.55%. Robinhood Markets has a consensus price target of $37.17, suggesting a potential upside of 218.49%. Given Robinhood Markets’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Robinhood Markets is more favorable than Jefferies Financial Group.

Profitability

This table compares Jefferies Financial Group and Robinhood Markets’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jefferies Financial Group 20.46% 17.11% 3.00% Robinhood Markets -183.63% -282.13% -17.15%

Summary

Jefferies Financial Group beats Robinhood Markets on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management; Merchant Banking; and Corporate segments. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group. The Merchant Banking segment includes various merchant banking businesses and investments, primarily including Linkem, Vitesse Energy Finance and JETX Energy, real estate, Idaho Timber, and FXCM. The Corporate segment pertains to cash and cash equivalents, financial instruments owned, and deferred tax asset of the firm. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately 650 articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron’s, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; and lists, which allow users to create custom watchlists to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services. Robinhood Markets, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

