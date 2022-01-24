Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $21.42

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $21.42 and last traded at $21.48, with a volume of 10311 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.71.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RVMD shares. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Revolution Medicines from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Revolution Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Revolution Medicines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.83.

Get Revolution Medicines alerts:

The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.58 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.11.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.10). Revolution Medicines had a negative return on equity of 26.76% and a negative net margin of 587.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.42) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 108,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,458,000 after acquiring an additional 29,273 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 489,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,462,000 after buying an additional 95,312 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 4,956 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 354,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,266,000 after buying an additional 40,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 851,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,030,000 after buying an additional 9,530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

About Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD)

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Revolution Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolution Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.