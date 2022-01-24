Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $21.42

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $21.42 and last traded at $21.48, with a volume of 10311 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.71.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RVMD shares. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Revolution Medicines from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Revolution Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Revolution Medicines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.83.
The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.58 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.11.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 108,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,458,000 after acquiring an additional 29,273 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 489,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,462,000 after buying an additional 95,312 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 4,956 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 354,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,266,000 after buying an additional 40,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 851,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,030,000 after buying an additional 9,530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.
About Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD)
Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.
Featured Story: Liquidity
Receive News & Ratings for Revolution Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolution Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.