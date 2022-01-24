Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Stock Price Up 6.6%

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) shares rose 6.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $43.78 and last traded at $43.74. Approximately 42,783 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,085,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.04.

RVLV has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $72.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $74.00 to $85.80 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.43.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 33.65, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.33.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Revolve Group had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 33.94%. The business had revenue of $244.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.18 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Revolve Group news, CEO Michael Mente sold 53,117 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total value of $3,749,529.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 65,327 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.85, for a total transaction of $5,281,687.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 588,125 shares of company stock valued at $45,389,552. Corporate insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVLV. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after buying an additional 2,612 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $328,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 202.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 5,620 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 255.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,411,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,154,000 after buying an additional 1,733,061 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 105.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 165,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,416,000 after buying an additional 85,059 shares during the period. 52.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV)

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

