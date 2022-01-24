Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Stock Price Up 6.6%

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) shares rose 6.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $43.78 and last traded at $43.74. Approximately 42,783 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,085,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.04.
RVLV has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $72.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $74.00 to $85.80 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.43.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 33.65, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.33.
In other Revolve Group news, CEO Michael Mente sold 53,117 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total value of $3,749,529.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 65,327 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.85, for a total transaction of $5,281,687.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 588,125 shares of company stock valued at $45,389,552. Corporate insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVLV. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after buying an additional 2,612 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $328,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 202.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 5,620 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 255.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,411,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,154,000 after buying an additional 1,733,061 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 105.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 165,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,416,000 after buying an additional 85,059 shares during the period. 52.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV)
Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.
