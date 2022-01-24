RH (NYSE:RH) Stake Lessened by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its holdings in RH (NYSE:RH) by 52.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,484 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in RH were worth $1,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RH. Third Point LLC raised its holdings in shares of RH by 3.6% during the second quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 287,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,240,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of RH during the third quarter worth $1,550,000. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of RH by 2,300.2% during the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 12,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,596,000 after acquiring an additional 12,352 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of RH during the second quarter worth $1,385,000. Finally, Newbrook Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of RH during the second quarter worth $83,105,000. Institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of RH from $766.00 to $668.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of RH from $800.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $685.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of RH from $760.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, RH currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $714.14.

RH stock opened at $391.40 on Monday. RH has a twelve month low of $391.29 and a twelve month high of $744.56. The company has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $544.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $630.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73.

RH (NYSE:RH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.68 by $0.35. RH had a return on equity of 104.49% and a net margin of 18.31%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $981.82 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RH will post 26.04 EPS for the current year.

RH Company Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

