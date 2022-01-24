RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:RHK) Trading Down 1.8%

RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:RHK) shares dropped 1.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as €14.52 ($16.50) and last traded at €14.90 ($16.93). Approximately 314 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 43,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at €15.18 ($17.25).

The stock has a market cap of $997.38 million and a PE ratio of 61.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.41, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €15.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €15.50.

About RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:RHK)

RHÃ-N-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, builds, acquires, and operates primarily acute-care hospitals in Germany. Its hospitals offer treatment services, including rehabilitation of cardiovascular patients, hand surgery, neurological, psychosomatic, addiction therapy facilities, ophthalmology, trauma surgery, dentistry, thoracic, pulmonary, vascular, tumors, neurological conditions, and treatment of spinal column, joints, and heart diseases.

