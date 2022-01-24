Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) Shares Gap Down to $5.31

Shares of Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.31, but opened at $4.42. Ribbon Communications shares last traded at $4.38, with a volume of 3,433 shares.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RBBN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ribbon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Ribbon Communications in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $650.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.95.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $210.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.73 million. Ribbon Communications had a return on equity of 24.37% and a net margin of 4.99%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Ribbon Communications Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,419,345 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,801,000 after buying an additional 424,888 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ribbon Communications by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,560,697 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,707,000 after purchasing an additional 285,579 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,720,285 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $13,091,000 after buying an additional 217,173 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Ribbon Communications by 4.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,738,533 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,451,000 after purchasing an additional 151,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 42.6% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 494,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,763,000 after acquiring an additional 147,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

About Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN)

Ribbon Communications, Inc delivers communications software, IP and optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the following segments: Cloud & Edge and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides secure and reliable software and hardware products, solutions, and services for enabling Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) communications, Voice over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) and Voice Over 5G (VoNR) communications, and Unified Communications and Collaboration (UC&C) within service provider and enterprise networks and from the cloud.

