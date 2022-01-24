Richard T. Burke Sells 5,000 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Stock

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.41, for a total value of $2,347,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $1.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $462.27. 4,780,680 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,166,840. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $320.35 and a 1 year high of $509.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $435.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.61, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $470.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $438.61.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 5.52%. The company had revenue of $73.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 35.98%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 552 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Falcon Wealth Planning bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. West Branch Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 7,979 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,007,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, Baker Boyer National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $986,000. 86.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on UNH shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $535.00 target price for the company. Edward Jones started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $520.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $499.04.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

